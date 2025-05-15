Members of Russian delegation for Istanbul talks with Ukraine announced

15 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin named officials that will represent Russia at the upcoming talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, the Kremlin press service reported.

Kremlin Aide Vladimir Medinsky will lead the delegation, which will include Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Putin also appointed experts to help with the talks, the list includes: