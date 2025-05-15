Trump urges Syria to make peace with Israel and fight terrorism

15 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump made a stunning forecast that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa would establish diplomatic relations with Israel, according to the White House.

Trump pressured al-Sharaa to join the Abraham Accords with the Jewish state during a private meeting in the Saudi capital.

Trump said he would lift all US sanctions on Syria to give the war-torn country a “chance” to rebuild, earning a standing ovation from Saudi leaders and businessmen at an investment forum.

Trump also told al-Sharaa to deport all foreign terrorists from his country, including Palestinians, help the U.S. prevent the return of ISIS (the terrorist group banned in Russia) in the region, and take control of terror detention centers in northeastern Syria.