15 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. leadership’s desire to build relations with the new Syrian authorities is only natural, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump’s meeting earlier in the day with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Washington’s pledge to lift sanctions on Damascus.

The spokesman noted that Russia is building relations with the current Syrian leadership, and the Americans are doing the same, so this is quite natural.

"On the whole, it is definitely necessary to build relations so that the Syrian people can finally attain long-awaited peace, stability, and predictability, and to ensure that Syria remains a unified state," Peskov said.

Earlier, Trump said the U.S. administration would put an end to sanctions on Syria to give the Arab republic a chance at peace.