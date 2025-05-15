15 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Istanbul will host the first direct talks between negotiators from Russia and Ukraine in three years.

The talks will be held at the Turkish presidential working office at the Dolmabahce Palace following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's meeting with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky at 14:00, media reported.

The Russian delegation is headed by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. It also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky arrived in Turkey on the evening of May 14. The Ukrainian delegation includes head of the presidential office Andriy Yermak, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and presidential adviser Ihor Zhovkva.

Yesterday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting to discuss arrangements for talks with Ukraine.

Apart from the team of negotiators, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, chief of Russia’s National Guard Service Viktor Zolotov, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, and Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov took part in the meeting. The meeting was also attended by commanders of the battlegroups taking part in the special military operation.

The peace to be held in Istanbul at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative.