Seven CIS countries to participate in III CIS Games in Azerbaijan

15 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Seven countries, with host nation Azerbaijan leading the charge, have thrown their hats in the ring for the upcoming third Commonwealth of Independent States Games (CIS Games), which will be held this year in 7 cities across Azerbaijan - Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Sheki, Goygol, and Khankendi..

Registration of national delegations is ongoing. As of now, 1,659 athletes representing seven countries across the CIS region have registered to compete in 23 different sports disciplines. The total number of registered delegation members has reached 2,385, Trend reported.

Six countries have confirmed participation in team sports, including football (under-16), 3x3 basketball, and volleyball. In individual sports such as wrestling, boxing, judo, and taekwondo, more than 100 athletes have already signed up.

In the initial phase, only delegations from CIS member states are being registered. In the second phase, registration will open for delegations from non-member countries that have been specially invited to take part in the Games.

The III CIS Games will be held between September 28 and October 8, 2025. Overall, around 5,500 participants from 23 countries worldwide are expected to attend the event.