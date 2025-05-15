How to resolve Iran's nuclear issue? Trump has two options

15 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran can choose either a friendly or an unfriendly course of nuclear development, but the U.S. hopes that Tehran will choose the first option, U.S. President Donald Trump said during his official visit to Qatar.

"There are only two courses. There are not three or four, or five. There’s two - the friendly and the non-friendly. The non-friendly is a violent course. I don’t want that," Trump said.

According to the U.S. leader, Iran has to make that decision, because they want to see Iran do well and thrive.

He turned to Qatar for help.