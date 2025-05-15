Tehran wants brotherly and equal ties with Baku and Moscow

15 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran wishes to build sincere and brotherly relations with regional countries, including Azerbaijan and Russia, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a meeting with business leaders in the Kermanshah Province.

"Iran supports equal and comprehensive ties with all regional countries - Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Russia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia," Pezeshkian said.

According to him, there's no need to stir the pot with neighboring countries. The head of state stressed that there's no rhyme or reason for tensions that others might seize upon for their own gain.