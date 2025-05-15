Moscow-Kiev talks in Istanbul postponed until afternoon

15 May. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul have been postponed until afternoon at the initiative of the Turkish side, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

According to her, the Russian delegation is in Istanbul, its composition is known.

"The talks have been postponed until afternoon at Turkey’s initiative," Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, it was reported the Russian delegation led by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky had arrived in Istanbul.

It was noted that the talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations might start around 10:00 a.m. local time (the same as Moscow time, GMT 3+), but the source specified that the meeting was initially expected closer to the afternoon.