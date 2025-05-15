Moscow aims to unlock full potential of ties with Baku

15 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia aims to unlock the full potential of relations with Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

She recalled that Moscow is building relations with Baku on the basis of the declaration on allied partnership signed in February 2022 by both presidents.

"Our side is determined to consistently reveal the full potential of this key document for bilateral relations, to resolve all emerging issues on a mutually beneficial, mutually respectful basis," Maria Zakharova said.

The spokesperson emphasized that Russia and Azerbaijan are conducting "a series of high-level contacts between governments and foreign policy departments."

In addition, she particularly noted the participation of Azerbaijani military personnel in the Victory Parade on May 9 in Moscow.

The spokesperson also recalled that the Azerbaijani ceremonial army units were participating in the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square to share this holiday and fill it with their magnificent participation, as well as to honor the memory of veterans who served in the ranks of the Red Army in various republics of the Soviet Union, being ethnic Azerbaijanis.

She noted the peoples of Russia and Azerbaijan “are united in their respectful attitude to historical memory, in the impossibility of forgetting the feat of their ancestors.”