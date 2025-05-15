Kobakhidze names condition for resetting Georgia-U.S. ties

15 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The renewal of the U.S.-Georgia strategic partnership hinges entirely on the outcome of the battle between U.S. President Donald Trump and the ‘deep state‘, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"If Trump manages to weaken the ‘deep state,‘ relations with the U.S. will improve; if not, they will remain as they are," Kobakhidze said.

He also expressed hope that friendship with the U.S. will become bilateral.

Kobakhidze recalled that recently Georgia sent an open letter to the U.S. president and vice president expressing their surprise at the continued silence.