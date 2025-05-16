Iran describes talks with U.S. as useful

16 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The talks held between Iran and the United States held on May 11 were productive, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

According to him, the two sides are not discussing ending the Iranian nuclear program.

"The termination of Iran’s nuclear program is not on the agenda. We have learned from the past experience and know what measures should be taken. The talks were useful," Esmail Baghaei said.

Tehran and Washington have held four rounds of talks to resolve differences over Iran's nuclear program. The first of them took place on April 12 in Muscat, the second on April 19 in Rome, the third and fourth on April 26 and May 11 again in the Omani capital.