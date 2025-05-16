Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan hold talks in Albania

16 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting in Albania on the sidelines of the 6th Summit of the European Political Community.

The heads of state had an informal stand-up meeting before the main event started in Tirana, the capital of Albania.

Shortly afterward, the President of Azerbaijan and the Armenian PM gathered around a coffee table, continuing their informal conversation but delving into more detailed discussions.

While the specific topics of their talks remain undisclosed, it is clear that Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan addressed the next stages of the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement process.