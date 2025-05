16 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union is working on a new package of sanctions to increase pressure on Russia, as leaders from across Europe met in Tirana.

The EU is considering imposing large tariffs and even a full-scale trade embargo against Russia.

The EU has already adopted 17 sanction packages, and diplomats say it is increasingly difficult to get the necessary unanimity among the bloc's 27 members to pass new measures.