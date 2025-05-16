Azerbaijan has legal grounds to demand amendment to Armenia's constitution - MFA

16 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Amending Armenia’s Constitution, which poses a direct threat to Azerbaijan’s national security, is a fundamental condition for peace, and demanding this is Baku’s legitimate right, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said.

The spokesperson noted that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan once again attempted to mislead the international community regarding the territorial claims in the Armenian Constitution.

"To disprove this, it is sufficient to examine Article 5 of the Armenian Constitution. According to this provision, the Armenian Constitution holds supreme legal force, and the Prime Minister’s reference to the supremacy of international treaties has no relevance to the Constitution," Aykhan Hajizada said.

He stressed that Armenia’s coat of arms, referenced in Article 21 of the Constitution, reflects Armenia’s territorial claims against neighbors.

According to the spokesman, Armenia is not interested in sustainable peace and is merely trying to maintain this situation as a fallback option for future aggression against Azerbaijan.

Additionally, Armenia’s attempts to oppose the official dissolution of the Minsk Group, a remnant of the past conflict, demonstrate the existence of a hidden agenda against Azerbaijan, he added.