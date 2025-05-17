17 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Georgian government, Irakli Kobakhidze, spoke about the successes of his visit to Tirana, where the 6th European Political Community Summit was held yesterday. European leaders did not refuse an informal dialogue with him, and some initiated the conversation themselves. Kobakhidze felt that European politicians were missing normal contacts with Tbilisi.

The Chairman of the Georgian government, Irakli Kobakhidze, who participated in the 6th European Political Community Summit in Tirana (Albania), spoke about the results of his trip. He said that, despite the pressure from EU structures on Tbilisi, he managed to hold pleasant meetings with the heads of European states.

Georgia has not officially approached any European country to organize bilateral talks with Kobakhidze on the sidelines of the ENP summit in Tirana, but the Georgian prime minister managed to informally communicate with 30 European leaders during the summit. According to him, they all showed understanding that the EU needs to maintain contacts with Georgia.