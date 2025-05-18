18 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia treats the US national interests with great respect and assumes that Washington will treat Moscow in the same way.

Russia respects the national interests of the United States and hopes that it will be treated in the same way, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a conversation with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"The Americans, the US people and the US leadership, including the president, have their own national interests, and we treat them with respect. We assume that we will be treated in the same way,”

- Vladimir Putin said.