US Vice President to visit Israel

18 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: White House

According to media reports, the White House has begun preparing Vice President Vance's visit to Israel that is expected to take place on May 20.

US Vice President JD Vance may arrive in Israel on an official visit on May 20. According to Israeli media reports, the White House is currently coordinating Vance's meetings with the Israeli leadership.

It is specified that Vance's possible visit will demonstrate the stability and strengthening of US-Israel relations. His trip will take place after US President Donald Trump's Middle East tour, during which he visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.

Today, J.D. Vance is participating in the solemn ceremony of the enthronement of the new Pope, Leo XIV. US State Department Secretary Marco Rubio is with him in the Vatican.