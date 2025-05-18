Azerbaijan, Iran conduct Araz-2025 drills

18 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

Joint Azerbaijani-Iranian drills Araz-2025 are being held in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. The details are provided by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Araz-2025 joint Azerbaijani-Iranian drills have started in Azerbaijan. The servicemen from the Islamic Republic arrived in the country, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

© Photo: Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

As part of the exercises, a meeting was held between the heads of the drills and other high-ranking representatives of Azerbaijan and Iran. The parties discussed the objectives of the drills, their scenario, and location, the preparation process, safety rules, as well as the tasks to be completed at various stages.

The drills will be held in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan until May 21.