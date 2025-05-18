Amina Aliyeva wins World Kung Fu Championship

18 May. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijani President's granddaughter Amina Aliyeva has become a world champion in kung fu. The competition was held in Italy.

Amina Aliyeva, the granddaughter of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, has become a world champion in kung fu. The 11-year-old athlete won a confident victory in the light kung fu sanda category.

The competition was held in the Italian city of Perugia.

The opening ceremony of the World Kung Fu Championship was held yesterday. President of the National Kung Fu Federation Nurlan Aslanov spoke at the ceremony, talking about the successes of Azerbaijani sports and emphasizing Ilham Aliyev's contribution to it.

According to Aslanov, thanks to the attention and support of the president, athletes from Azerbaijan successfully perform in international arenas.