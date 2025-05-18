White House denies news on Vance's visit to Israel

18 May. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

US Vice President Vance's visit to Israel will not take place, the White House reports. Earlier, the media informed that the US administration was preparing the politician's trip, scheduled for May 20.

US Vice President JD Vance is not planning a visit to Israel on May 20, as previously reported by the media, the White House informed.

"Despite discussions on the possibility of a visit, the Vice President will return from the enthronement of the Pope back to the US,”

- the White House reported.

Earlier, Israeli media informed that the White House was coordinating JD Vance's visit with the Israeli leadership. It was expected that he would visit Israel after the enthronement ceremony of Pope Leo XIV, which took place today in the Vatican.

US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff recently visited Israel. During the visit, he met with the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.