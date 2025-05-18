Akhmat, Dynamo Makhachkala FCs parted peacefully

18 May. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, FC Akhmat hosted FC Dynamo Makhachkala as part of the penultimate round of the Russian Football Championship of the 2024/25 season. In the first round, Dynamo won with a score of 1:0.

In Grozny, the match of the 29th round of the Russian Football Championship between the local FC Akhmat and FC Dynamo Makhachkala has just ended. The match ended in a 1:1 draw.

The goal for FC Dynamo was scored in the 36th minute from a penalty by midfielder Serder Serderov. It was answered by an accurate strike by Maxim Samorodov in the 47th minute.

Tournament table

With one round left in the Russian championship, FC Akhmat is in 14th place with 25 points. FC Dynamo is in 12th place with 28 points.

The teams that take the last two places in the national championship (15th and 16th) are directly relegated to the FNL. The teams that finish in 13th and 14th places will play in transition matches with the teams that took 3rd and 4th places in the FNL.