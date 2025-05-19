Putin and Trump expected to talk over phone today

19 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold his third conversation with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump since the beginning of the year on May 19.

The U.S. president announced the conversation, writing that he plans to speak with Putin at 10:00 a.m. EST (17:00 Moscow time or 2:00 p.m. GMT).

According to Trump, the conversation will cover trade and the Ukrainian settlement issues.

The Kremlin earlier confirmed that preparations for the conversation are underway.

Following his phone conversation with Putin, Trump plans to speak with Vladimir Zelensky and NATO leaders.

The last conversation between the Russian and U.S. leaders took place two months ago.