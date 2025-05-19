19 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran will not stop enriching activities, despite the statement by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"If the U.S. is interested in ensuring that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, a deal is within reach...Enrichment in Iran, however, will continue with or without a deal," Abbas Araghchi said.

According to the Iranian top diplomat, Tehran is ready for a serious conversation to achieve a solution that will forever ensure that outcome.

The Iranian FM stressed that Tehran's stance on its rights as the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty member is crystal clear. According to him, there is no scenario in which Iranians will permit deviance from that.

"Mastering enrichment technology is a hard-earned and homegrown scientific achievement; an outcome of great sacrifice of both blood and treasure," Abbas Araghchi said.

Earlier, Steve Witkoff said the U.S. cannot allow Iran to continue enriching uranium as this may lead to weaponization.