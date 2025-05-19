Many countries ready to resume air traffic with Russia - agency

19 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) is discussing with aviation authorities of many countries the possibility of resuming air traffic, the agency’s head Dmitry Yadrov said.

"We are in dialogue with the aviation authorities of many countries. Many countries that have suspended flights are ready to resume them," Dmitry Yadrov said.

According to the official, they are constantly working with the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Russian Transport Ministry and the Russian Economic Development Ministry on international air traffic.

Currently, it is possible to fly from Russia to 38 countries without connecting flights, 17 of which are served by both domestic and foreign airlines.