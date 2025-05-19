CSTO Secretary General comments on Russia-U.S. dialogue

19 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dialogue between Moscow and Washington inspires cautious optimism, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov said at a meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in Bishkek.

"Russia and the United States are engaged in a political and diplomatic dialogue, which gives rise to cautious optimism," Imangali Tasmagambetov said.

According to him, the very fact that Russian and U.S. officials remain in contact is important for "normalizing the military and political situation in the world.

The CSTO Secretary General expressed confidence that dialogue between Moscow and Washington "will have a tangible impact on global processes and will help reduce tension in various regions of Eurasia, including the CSTO’s area of responsibility."

The meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly is underway in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, which will chair the organization in 2025. The session is chaired by Russia’s State Duma Speaker and Chairman of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Vyacheslav Volodin.