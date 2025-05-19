Azerbaijan participates in Russia-Islamic World forum in Kazan

19 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev took part in the 16th International Economic Forum "Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum 2025".

The forum was held under the theme “Digitalization: A New Reality and Additional Opportunities for Expanding Cooperation.”

"Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev took part in the plenary session, where he shared insights on Azerbaijan’s digital development and the projects implemented in this area," the Azerbaijani Cabinet said.

During the visit, Mustafayev held a number of bilateral meetings with high-ranking officials, including Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk; Rais of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov; Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev, as well as Group Chairman and CEO of DP World and Chairman of the Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

These meetings addressed the prospects for economic cooperation, development of bilateral and multilateral relations, enhanced transport and logistics capabilities, and the strengthening of ties between regional organizations. Special attention was given to joint initiatives in trade, investment, and digital technologies.