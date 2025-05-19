Kazakhstan: Consortium for construction of NPP to be created with participation of Rosatom

19 May. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Director General of the company Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants Rinat Okasov spoke about the ongoing efforts to form a consortium for the construction of the country's first nuclear power plant.

He noted that the formation of an international consortium is underway, the process requires serious preparation and the participation of foreign countries.

Okasov emphasized that the Kazakh side is currently in the negotiation stage with all major foreign and international companies.

He added that work with the main potential partners is ongoing, contacts with all four companies, including Rosatom, are being maintained.

In conclusion, Okasov said that the consortium will be formed with the participation of Rosatom, as well as the Chinese company CNNC, EDF from France and KHNP from South Korea.