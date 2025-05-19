Mir cards to be accepted at Sea Breeze resort in Azerbaijan in June

19 May. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Sea Breeze resort in Azerbaijan plans to start accepting Russian Mir bank cards in June, Vestnik ATOR reports.

"Payment terminals will be available at all our infrastructure facilities, particularly in restaurants. The process has already been launched, and we are preparing to accept payments with Mir cards",

Emin Agalarov, the resort's owner, said.

The Sea Breeze Resort is located near Baku on the Caspian Sea coast. The tour operator FUN&SUN offers package tours to the resort for Russian tourists.

Currently, Russian tourists in Azerbaijan can withdraw manats from VTB Azerbaijan Bank ATMs, though a commission is charged.