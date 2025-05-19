Yerevan does not rule out Aliyev and Pashinyan's imminent meeting

19 May. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan spoke about a possible meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The politician said that negotiations between the leaders of the two states may take place in the near future. The parties will discuss the timing of signing a peace treaty, Simonyan said.

According to him, the discussions are currently ongoing and aimed at determining the timing and location of the treaty signing.

"I do not rule out that the discussions may soon proceed in the format of heads of state, as well as in the format of foreign ministers",

Alen Simonyan said.