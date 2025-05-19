Explosion occurs in center of Yerevan

19 May. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

An accident took place in the central part of Yerevan: a truck overturned and exploded. According to Armenian media, the incident occurred on Silva Kaputikyan Street, not far from the residence of the country's president Vahagn Khachatryan.

The rescue service reported that four vehicles were involved in the collision - three cars and a concrete mixer. The accident caused a fire, which has now been successfully extinguished.

Rescue crews are currently working at the scene. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.