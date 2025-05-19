Adana and Kahramanmaraş to honor Heydar Aliyev's memory

19 May. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Events marking the 102nd anniversary of the birth of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev will be held in two Turkish cities - Adana and Kahramanmaraş this week.

A memorial evening will be held in Adana at the Heydar Aliyev Anatolian Vocational and Technical Lyceum on Wednesday, May 21, AZERTAC reports.

As part of its program, which is supported by the Turkish Ministry of National Education, the winners of essay and poetry competitions dedicated to the outstanding statesman will also be awarded, the organizers said.

Another commemorative event will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Primary School in the Azerbaijani Quarter in Kahramanmaraş on Friday, May 23.

As part of the event, organized by the local education department, exhibitions dedicated to Heydar Aliyev, the architect of Azerbaijani statehood, will be held there, according to organizers.