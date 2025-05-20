UN welcomes Putin-Trump phone talks

20 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United Nations hails Monday’s phone call between the Russian and U.S. leaders, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing answering a TASS question.

"I think the fact that there were phone conversations between <…> President Trump and President Putin in itself is to be welcomed," Stephane Dujarric said.

On May 19, Putin and Trump held a phone conversation. According to the Russian leader, the call lasted for more than two hours. He highly assessed his conversation with his U.S. counterpart, describing it as constructive.