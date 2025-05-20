Russia to build up oil supplies to China

20 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is ready to increase oil supplies to China via Kazakhstan by 2.5 million tons, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"This is a proposal from the Chinese side, and, accordingly, we are ready to ensure such supplies. But for this, certain technological solutions will need to be implemented," Alexander Novak said.

According to him, certain measures must be taken in the area of pipeline transport, Transneft will have to form an exact list of measures.

"We are currently working on it," Alexander Novak said.

Earlier, the Russian government approved a draft protocol on amendments to the intergovernmental agreement with China, which provides for the possibility of increasing Russian oil supplies to China by 2.5 million tons.