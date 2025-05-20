Trump not to impose new sanctions on Russia

20 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump noted that he is not toughening sanctions against Russia because there is still "a good chance" for a settlement in Ukraine.

"I think that there's a good chance we can get this done," Donald Trump said when asked why he had not yet tightened sanctions against Moscow.

"If you do that, you can also make it much worse," he noted. Meanwhile, the U.S. leader pointed out that "there could be a time where that's going to happen."

Trump has confirmed that he believes that Russian leader Vladimir Putin wants peace in Ukraine. When asked by reporters if he trusts Putin, the U.S. president again said, "I do."