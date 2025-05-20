Kremlin makes statement on Putin-Trump talks

20 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian and U.S. leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have discussed direct potential high-level talks between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Certainly, the parties touched upon the issue of direct contact and the topic of continuing consultations between Russia and Ukraine," Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, the sides discussed a direct contact between the Russian president and Vladimir Zelensky, RIA Novosti reported.

Regarding the U.S. involvement, he confirmed that Washington is maintaining its mediating role. "No, the U.S. is not withdrawing from the mediation," Peskov said, describing it as "highly efficient." According to the spokesman, "contacts between the two countries have been set, and direct dialogue is taking place."

The Kremlin spokesman noted Russia and Ukraine will exchange drafts and work out a unified text, but there is no deadline for preparing a memorandum.

"Both Russia and Ukraine will draft their projects. The parties will exchange these proposals. Then, they will engage in complex contacts to work out a single text...There is no deadline and there can't be one. It is clear that everyone wants to do it as quickly as possible, but the devil is in the details, of course," Dmitry Peskov said.

He also addressed the Vatican's initiative to host negotiations, saying the Kremlin is aware of the offer, though no final decision has been made.

"Everyone knows about the Pope’s initiative. The Vatican issued a corresponding statement. Of course, the Russian side appreciates any effort to contribute. However, no specific arrangements have been confirmed regarding the venue for future discussions," Peskov said.

Commenting on the overall prospects for a resolution, the Kremlin spokesman noted there is shared interest in a swift settlement.