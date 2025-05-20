China increases purchases of Russian pipeline gas by third

20 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The volume of Russian pipeline gas supplies to China in January-April increased by 31.6% year-on-year, to $3.32 billion, according to the data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs.

Russia continues to hold first place in this indicator. Turkmenistan ranks second as pipeline gas exporter to China (a decrease of 14.3%, to $2.78 bln). It is followed by Myanmar ($537.37 mln), Kazakhstan ($261.18 mln) and Uzbekistan ($143.07 mln).

According to the agency, in 2024 China imported pipeline gas worth $21.1 bln, which is 8.6% more than in 2023. Supplies from Russia increased by 25%, to $8.03 bln.