Azerbaijan increases trade turnover with Russia and CIS states

20 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has boosted its trade turnover with Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) since the start of the current year, according to data from the State Customs Committee of the Azerbaijan Republic.

From January to April 2025, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and CIS countries increased by 39.8% compared to the previous year’s figures, exceeding $2.68 billion.

The committee reported that exports from Azerbaijan to CIS countries totaled over $485 million, while imports from CIS countries to Azerbaijan during the first four months reached 485million,while imports from CIS countries to Azerbaijan during the first four months reached $2.19 bln.

The Committee also highlighted a rise in trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan. From January to April 2025, bilateral trade between the two countries amounted to $1.824 bln, surpassing the 2024 figures.

The trade growth between the two nations stood at 39.4%. Azerbaijan exported goods worth $322.8 mln to Russia, while Russia supplied products valued at $322.8 mln to Russia, while Russia supplied products valued at $1.5 bln to Azerbaijan.