India and Pakistan to withdraw troops to peacetime positions - report

20 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Pakistan and India have agreed to withdraw troop reinforcements deployed during their recent conflict back to their peacetime positions by the end of May, a senior Pakistani security official told AFP.

"Troops will be withdrawn to pre-conflict positions by the end of May," the senior security official said.

India-Pakistan relations soured after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The militant attack killed 26 people.

On May 7, India launched a military operation 'Sindoor' against what it said were "terrorist camps" in Pakistan, triggering an immediate response from Islamabad. On May 10, India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire.