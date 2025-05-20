Yerevan signs defense contract with India for $1.5 billion

20 May. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Details of Armenia's defense contracts with India and France, concluded between 2022 and 2024, have become known. According to information from the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), Yerevan will pay New Delhi about $1.5 billion for the supply of weapons, while agreements with Paris total $250 million.

Under the agreements with New Delhi, Yerevan is to receive Pinaka missile systems (MLRS), Konkurs anti-tank systems, as well as mortars and ammunition. The contracts also include the supply of ATAGS 155-mm howitzers, ZADS anti-drone systems, and Akash air defense systems.

France has supplied the Armenian Armed Forces with 24 Bastion light armored vehicles, as well as Safran night vision devices. The contracts with France also include the delivery of Mistral 3 MANPADS and Caesar self-propelled guns.