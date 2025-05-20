IDF announces elimination of Hamas rocket commander

20 May. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli military carried out an operation in northern Gaza, during which they eliminated Hamas rocket commander Moataz Deeb, according to the IDF press service.

It is noted that the Hamas commander led units that attacked Israeli warplanes and launched combat drones, posing a threat to the safety of Israelis.

Earlier, Tel Aviv announced the launch of Operation Gideon's Chariots, aimed at complete destruction of Hamas' military capabilities and ending the movement's claims to power in the Palestinian enclave.