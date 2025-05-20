Turkish Foreign Minister to meet with Lavrov in Moscow

20 May. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will make a working visit to Moscow on May 25, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova reported.

Fidan will stay in the Russian capital until May 27. He is scheduled to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

It is noted that the parties will exchange views on a range of international issues, with particular attention to the situation in Syria, Libya, the South Caucasus and the Black Sea region.

According to Zakharova, the Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers will discuss prospects for strengthening trade and economic cooperation in modern conditions.