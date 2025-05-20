Kazakhstan ranked among top oil suppliers to EU

20 May. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Econovis agency, Kazakhstan took third place among the countries exporting crude oil to the EU.

Statistics show that in 2024, EU countries imported a total of 9.1 million barrels of oil every day. The largest supplies were produced by the USA (1.40 million barrels per day, 15.4%), Norway (1.10 million barrels, 12.1%) and Kazakhstan (1.05 million barrels 11.5%).

Libya, Saudi Arabia and Iraq also made it to the list of the largest suppliers.

Let us remind you that Kazakhstan also ranked among the top countries in terms of the most affordable gas in Europe. Russia took second place.