Lavrov arrives in Armenia

20 May. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Tuesday, May 20, the Russian Foreign Minister arrived in Armenia on a two-day working visit.

During the trip, Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan. In addition, he is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

Announcing the visit, the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that it would focus on a wide range of cooperation issues between the two countries.

According to the ministry, Lavrov intends to discuss the normalization of Armenia's relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye with the republic's leadership.

Let us remind you that the Russian minister's previous visit to Armenia's capital took place in the summer of 2022.