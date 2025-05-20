EU decides to lift economic sanctions against Syria

20 May. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EU member states have decided to lift economic sanctions against Syria, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, reported on her social media pages.

"Today, we took the decision to lift our economic sanctions on Syria. We want to help the Syrian people rebuild a new, inclusive and peaceful Syria",

Kaja Kallas said.

According to her, the EU has always supported the Syrian people over the past 14 years and will continue to do so.

Let us remind you that in 2011, the EU began imposing sanctions against the government and military structures of Syria. The restrictive measures also affected the family and friends of the country's president, Bashar al-Assad.