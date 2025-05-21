Man who attacked Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran executed

21 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The man who attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, Yasin Hoseinzadeh, was executed in Iran this morning

The attacker was executed this morning at 8:00 a.m. local time, Iran’s Judiciary Information Portal reported.

A terrorist attack was carried out against the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran on January 27, 2023. Yasin Hoseinzadeh forced his way through the diplomatic mission's security post and killed the head of security, Orkhan Asgarov. Two other embassy security officers were injured while repelling the attack.