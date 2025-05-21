Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports on progress of Araz-2025 exercises

21 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

"Araz-2025" joint exercise held with the participation of Iranian personnel in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation is ongoing, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

According to the scenario, the participants successfully accomplished the tasks assigned for each phase of the exercise.

During the activities, both countries’ servicemen demonstrate a high level of professionalism.

"Araz-2025" joint exercise, which plays a key role in enhancing Azerbaijani-Iranian relations and cooperation, will conclude on May 21.

