White House expects ceasefire terms from Kremlin this week

21 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States hopes that Russia will present its terms for a ceasefire in Ukraine this week or in the coming days, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"So what we're expecting now, based on President’s phone conversation yesterday and my conversation over the weekend with Mr. Lavrov, is that at some point where fairly soon, maybe in a number of days, maybe this week, hopefully, the Russian side is going to present terms that they would want to see," Marco Rubio said.

According to him, these are just broad terms that would allow to move toward the ceasefire.

The Secretary of State expressed hope that a ceasefire would allow all the sides to enter into detailed negotiations about the end of the conflict.