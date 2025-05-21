Lavrov: Russia needs peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

21 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow is sincerely interested in the full normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today at the talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

According to him, the complex of trilateral agreements reached at a high level between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia is a solid basis for this.

"You can always count on us in both unblocking transport and economic communications, in delimiting the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and in resolving all humanitarian issues arising in this regard, taking into account the interests of each of the parties," Sergey Lavrov said.

The Russian top diplomat highlighted the potential of the 3+3 regional cooperation format, which represents the three countries of the South Caucasus and their immediate neighbors.