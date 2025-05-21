Nordwind Airlines launches Makhachkala-Surgut flights

21 May. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In just a week, on May 28, the Airbus 321 airliner of the Russian Nordwind Airlines will take off on its first flight on a new route from Makhachkala airport to Surgut in Khanty-Mansiysk.

Next Wednesday, May 28, the Russian Nordwind Airlines will perform its first flight on the route Makhachkala (Dagestan) - Surgut (Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug), the press service of the Makhachkala airport reports.

The Airbus 321 will fly this route twice a week: on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Departure from Makhachkala on Wednesdays is scheduled at 9:20, the airliner will arrive in Surgut at 15:50 local time. The plane will depart back from Surgut at 16:20 and land at Makhachkala airport at 18:24.

On Saturdays, the flight schedule will be different: from Makhachkala, the airliner will take off at 4:40 and arrive in Surgut at 10:40. The plane will depart back from Surgut at 11:40 and land in Makhachkala at 13:30.