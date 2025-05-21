OTS supports Azerbaijan's candidacy for membership in UNESCO World Heritage Committee

21 May. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Organization of Turkic States expressed support for Azerbaijan's candidacy for membership in the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for the next four years, the declaration following an OTS informal summit reads.

This is stated in the declaration, which was signed today at an OTS informal meeting of the heads of state, which took place in Budapest.

Azerbaijan's membership in the organization is discussed for the 2025-2029 period.